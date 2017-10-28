Developing young citizens

Pupils from Newminster Middle School and Technology College in Morpeth, among those pictured above receiving certificates from councillors, were part of a group of schoolchildren of all ages invited into County Hall for Local Democracy Week.

The collaboration between Northumberland County Council’s democratic services and the youth service saw around 1,000 students of all ages take part in activities themed around citizen participation earlier this month. Pupils attended workshops where they developed artwork for International Women’s Day and looked at issues that affect them in their local community and how campaigning for change works.

They also had the opportunity to ask local town and county councillors questions in formal Question Time sessions, which resulted in lively debates each time. The other schools that took part in Local Democracy Week included Chantry Middle School and Technology College and King Edward VI School, both in Morpeth.