Development on library site under way

As demolition of the former library site in Ponteland gets under way, Ascent Homes has unveiled the marketing name of the development which will occupy the site.

Eland Court, as the scheme will be known, will feature 25 luxury apartments and penthouses which will be built in two individual blocks over three storeys and linked at first and second-floor level with a glazed bridge.

The former Ponteland Library building.

Four of the one-bedroom properties will be sold at a discounted rate and will only be available to buyers who live in the immediate vicinity.

Following an initial public consultation and detailed discussions with local residents about the original height of the buildings, the developers say that the scale of the buildings has been carefully conceived to overcome local concerns, adding that the revised design, with a render and timber facade and full-height glazing, ‘ensures that the apartments blend seamlessly with adjacent properties’.

Duncan Bowman, Ascent’s development director, said: “We are really pleased to get this development on site. Throughout the design and planning process, we have been aware that there is not only pent-up demand in this area, but a genuine need for this type and size of property.

“Our plans for the Thornhill Road library site ensure that not only will the appearance of the site be enhanced, but the scheme will help satisfy the principles of sustainable development with well designed residential accommodation that is in keeping with the form and style of nearby dwellings.

“I believe this scheme will allow us to introduce some much-needed variety into the housing market in Ponteland with a mix of accommodation types and we are looking forward to seeing construction work progress once the demolition is complete.”

Surgo Construction has been appointed as the main contractor on the scheme. Demolition of the library is expected to take two weeks with the start on site to follow soon after.