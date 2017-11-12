DIABETES: It’s essential to get the flu jab

It is essential that everyone with diabetes has the flu jab this winter.

People with diabetes are at a greater risk of the flu and this can lead to more severe illnesses, such as pneumonia.

Diabetes UK has put together a guide to help people with diabetes avoid the flu as part of Public Health England’s Stay Well This Winter campaign.

For more information about how to stay healthy this winter, please visit our website at www.diabetes.org.uk/seasonal-flu

Stephen Ryan

Head of the North, Diabetes UK