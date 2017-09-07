Diamond day for Bill and Vera

Today is the diamond wedding anniversary of Morpeth couple Bill and Vera Soulsby.

They got married at St Robert’s Church, Oldgate, on September 7, 1957. They are pictured cutting the cake on their wedding day.

Bill, who grew up in Amble, was a plumber. After building up some experience, he started his own company – W. Soulsby Plumbing and Heating.

He is a member of Morpeth Golf Club and Vera, who has lived in Morpeth all her life, is a member of the Catholic Women’s League Morpeth section.

The couple, who live in Kirkhill, have two sons – Neil (who now runs the family business) and Martin – and four grandchildren – Vanessa, Nina, Rebecca and Jack.

There will be a family celebration at the weekend, also including Vera’s sister, Anne Bruce.