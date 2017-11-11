Discover a cracking Christmas

From the sparkle at the top of the tree to the handpicked presents beneath it, Heighley Gate Garden Centre, near Morpeth, has everything you need for a magical Christmas.

With hundreds of exclusive products, there’s a range of great gifts for all the family, including those with green fingers.

From festive food gifts and hampers, drones and decor goodies, fairy princess and football presents – plus a Santa-sized selection of stocking fillers – the Wyevale Garden Centre has it all.

And, of course, there’s a great selection of Christmas trees, with experts on hand for advice and tips on tree care.

There’s also the Wyevale Garden Centre gift card, designed to combine freedom and flexibility of choice with a great shopping experience, making sure you have the perfect solution to any ‘what to buy’ present problems.

Gift cards can be loaded with any value you like, from £10 to £250, and can be purchased and used at more than 146 Wyevale Garden Centres around the UK.

The Morpeth Herald has teamed up with Wyevale Garden Centres to offer two lucky readers the chance to each win a £100 gift card, just in time for Christmas.

To be in with a chance of winning, buy a copy of this week’s Morpeth Herald and turn to Page 8.

To find out what’s on at your local garden centre, visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/stores