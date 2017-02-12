DofE awards and flight simulator assessment for cadets

Air cadets from across the Durham/Northumberland Wing area achieved 234 Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Awards in 2016, breaking all previous records.

The DofE is a key element of the air cadet offer, with every young person in the organisation encouraged to take part.

Those involved do a range of activities to gain the accolades. In 2016, Durham/Northumberland Wing cadets achieved 161 bronze awards, 61 silver and 12 gold.

The wing runs a centralised gold DofE expedition programme. Cadets work in teams of four to seven to plan their expedition and they have to be self-sufficient throughout.

In addition, 21 youngsters from the wing took part in a selection day designed to pick out those ready to be put forward for a flying scholarship. They had to complete a video interview that they filmed themselves and they went on to complete a flight simulator assessment, in addition to the written application forms.

Flight Lieutenant James Elliott, the wing’s aerospace and IT officer, said the standard was ‘exceptionally high’ and those selected will now face a rigorous process at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, the north region headquarters.