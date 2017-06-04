DOGS: Boost your understanding

Many of us either own a dog or will meet one when out and about, but readers might be surprised to know that research from Dogs Trust has shown that one in three children is afraid of dogs.

We are offering free advice to help families and anyone who regularly comes into contact with dogs to improve their understanding of man’s best friend. This includes tips on how to approach a dog safely and how to respond when a dog approaches you to pointers for parents who have a child who is scared of dogs.

Thanks to funds from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, Dogs Trust is also running free workshops in schools to help children to feel more confident around dogs.

Visit www.learnwithdogstrust.org.uk for more information.

Adrian Burder

Dogs Trust CEO