Don’t make it easy for festive burglars

Police in Northumberland are urging residents to take simple steps to protect their homes and belongings from thieves over the Christmas period.

Burglars are often opportunist and look to get inside insecure homes and officers are using the festive period to issue a fresh message to householders.

They should make sure doors and windows are locked when leaving their home and especially when they go to bed at night.

Chief Inspector Helena Barron said: “At this time of year, most people are busy getting ready for the festive season. However, it is important that you remember to protect your home from burglars.

“Being burgled is a deeply upsetting crime to happen at any time of the year, but is especially difficult when it happens at Christmas.

“We know most burglars are opportunist. If a property has been left insecure, it is far easier for them to break-in and be in and out of the property in minutes, stealing valuable items in the process.

“Burglars will also knock on the door and if there’s no answer, they will try the door handle. If the door has been left unlocked, they can just walk straight in.

“In addition, don’t advertise your belongings to thieves.

“Make sure that valuables, including the Christmas presents people buy for families and friends, are stored out of sight and kept safe – don’t leave any of these items clearly on display through windows.”