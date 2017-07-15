Donation boost for Meet the Lions event

McCarthy and Stone’s retirement living development in Morpeth has announced that it is supporting a well-known annual event for dozens of elderly people.

Morpeth Lions Club has received £250 from William Turner Court, named after the famous Morpeth-born botanist and physician who was the first to scientifically describe plants and write about them in English at a time when other botanical works were written in Latin.

The money will go towards the costs of the club’s Meet the Lions event at Riverside Lodge in High Stanners, which this year will take place on November 26.

President and vice-president, Chris Offord and Margaret Trewick, were invited to the construction site to be presented with the donation.

Mr Offord said: “We would like to thank McCarthy and Stone for its generous donation.

“There is an incredibly strong community spirit in Morpeth, something we’re right at the heart of, and this will go a long way in helping us with our plans for Meet the Lions.

“We have around 170 people attend every year and it’s really just a chance for everyone to relax and enjoy a rare treat. Christmas is a busy time of year and it can also be quite lonely for older people who maybe don’t get to see their families or who are on their own.”

Sales and marketing director Liz Green said McCarthy and Stone was delighted to support such a worthy event.

Set to welcome its first homeowners in spring 2018, the collection of one and two-bedroom apartments are exclusively for those aged 60 and over.