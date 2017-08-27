Double celebration for supermarket

To mark the launch of a new range of products, Sainsbury’s Ponteland hosted a tasting event in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK, the store’s charity for 2017/18.

The team offered customers the chance to sample some of the treats and other items and find out more about the charity, which received the most votes out of the options put forward to customers.

As well as bringing in funds over the coming months, Sainsbury’s Ponteland staff will carry out some awareness-raising activities.

Store manager Ian Coates – pictured with Claire Priestwood, regional fund-raising officer for Alzheimer’s Research UK in the North East – thanked those who came along.

He added: “It was a double celebration event as we announced our new charity and unveiled our refreshed product range to customers in the same week.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is dedicated to dementia causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.