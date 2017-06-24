Double delight for ambulance service

Officials at North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) are celebrating a double success at this year’s NHS Sustainability Awards.

As well as winning both the finance and energy sustainability categories, the trust was named the runner-up for waste sustainability.

The awards recognised NEAS for being innovative for sustaining energy and financial resources and being focused on reducing cost.

Clare Swift, environmental and sustainability manager, said: “This recognition has given us confirmation we are doing the right things as a trust to be a sustainable organisation.

“We are committed to ensuring our impact on the environmental is minimised within all our key areas of operation.”

In 2013/14, the trust produced 15 tonnes of healthcare waste with a cost of just over £18,000 per year, which increased to around 18 tonnes a year as demand on the service increased.

To tackle this, NEAS has implemented a number of projects within five key areas.

This included joining the Northern Consortium healthcare waste contract, led by Newcastle Hospitals, which gave the trust more bargaining power over the contract that resulted in savings of £12,000.

An e-learning package, accredited by the Chartered Institute of Waste Management, has also been offered to frontline staff from April 2017 to train staff in healthcare waste management.