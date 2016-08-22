Double delight for Eddy — the stalwart fine collector

Morpeth Lions Club

At the closing meeting Morpeth Lions Club’s 2015-16 year one of its members received double recognition.

Outgoing President Ian Brown’s final act was to present Eddy Gebhard with a bottle in recognition of over ten years service as Tailtwister.

This position involves ensuring that all members behave correctly at meetings, or face a fine. Many a humorous comment sees change rattling in the Lion collecting mascot, whilst woe betide the member who forgets their Lions’ pin.

Members applauded Eddy for his service as he handed over to fellow Hepscott resident Harry Cone.

Next, incoming President Chris Offord, in his first official act, called Eddy up. The Morpeth club has been in existence for 44 years and retired butcher Eddy has given service for 40 of those years, making him the longest serving member.

He has been at the forefront of many club activities and it gave Chris great pleasure to present the 40-year chevrons that Eddy is now entitled to wear.

Well done Eddy. Morpeth Lions salute you and wish you continuing service with us for many more years.

Morpeth Lions Club welcomes new members and hopes that anyone interested in finding out more will contact Simon Pringle on 01670 513169.