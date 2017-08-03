Drop-in session over major gas mains works in Morpeth town centre

A community drop-in session is being held next Wednesday following the start of the one-way system in Morpeth on Monday as gas mains works are carried out.

Northern Gas Networks is currently replacing more than 500metres of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the town.

The first phase of the project involves a single lane closure on Bridge Street for approximately five weeks as works progress from St George’s URC Church towards Morpeth Town Hall.

Road users going over the Telford Bridge can access Bridge Street, but they have to turn left and they are not able to proceed down Bridge Street from Newgate Street, Oldgate or Newmarket.

The drop-in session will take place in the Town Hall between 5pm and 7pm.