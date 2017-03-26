DUALLING: Road links are inadequate

I am writing to express my concern regarding the proposed dualling of the A1 north of Morpeth.

In these uncertain times of Brexit I feel it is important that we have the basic infrastructure to allow us to trade effectively. It is essential to generate business opportunities to aid the export market and help the North to grow financially.

We have transport links to Scotland that are inadequate, especially when compared to the expansive network in the South of England. In this day and age I find it inconceivable that there is not a full motorway which runs from the north to the south of our region.

It is nearly two years since Anne-Marie Trevelyan was elected MP, promising ‘a better deal for Northumberland’. Well I live here and I am still waiting.

I seem to remember she said she would make dualling the A1 her priority, which would have built on the work of the previous incumbent Sir Alan Beith.

Our Northern Powerhouse is not going to get up much steam if we do not have the road network to cope.

I really think there is a case for greater urgency or we in the North will be left further behind, compared to the rest of the country.

Dorothy Moore

High House Road

Morpeth