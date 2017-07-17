Duo charged with burglary in Northumberland

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Northumberland.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 12, police attended the scene of a burglary at Dalton Avenue, Lynemouth.

A thorough investigation has been on-going since then and Michael Clamp, 33, and John Clamp, 34, have now been charged with burglary.

They will be remanded in custody until they appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on August 11.

As inquiries progressed, two further arrests were made – a man and a woman, both aged 28 – for handling stolen goods.

Both have now been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Sue Fryer said: “We understand that there has been some concern in the community following the incident.

“We would ask the community to come together at this time, report any issues to the police and not take the law into their own hands.

“We remain committed to helping people feel safe and secure as they go about their lives and we will swiftly deal with any incidents of burglary.”