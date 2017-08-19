Duo complete epic walk

A father and daughter have finished another epic fund-raising walk in aid of a charity that works to improve life after brain injury.

Over the last week or so, Derek and Ellie Allan, from South Broomhill, walked 100 miles from Cocksburnpath to Cresswell in aid of Headway.

Derek has epilepsy and the pair were inspired to raise money for the charity after hearing about Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, who suffered a brain injury while cycling through Arizona in 2010.

Derek and Ellie’s recent walk comes on the back of a 65-mile walk they did in Northumberland last year for the same cause. Derek has written about the 2016 trek in a book called Footprints for Others.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/footprintsforotherscoastalpaths to make a donation.