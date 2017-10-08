East Chevington Parish Council: Street names, prison callouts and lampposts

Councillors have objected to proposed street names for a new housing development in Hadston.

The titles have been put forward as part of the Park View phase three development on the edge of the village.

The names suggested are Brandling Way, Carnaby Drive and Cresswell Court. As part of a consultation, East Chevington Parish Council has been asked for its opinions – and members aren’t impressed.

Coun Fred Thurgood said: “I think they are appalling. They don’t bear resemblance to our parish or area.

“They need to be part of or reminiscent of Druridge Bay, Hadston, Red Row or Chevington Drift.”

Coun Sue Reilly put forward ideas such as St Henry Court and Coble Way.

Other suggestions included names associated with birds, wildlife and trees, to play on the area’s connection to the nearby country park.

• PC Paul Dent said that calls to HMP Northumberland are keeping police busy, adding: “The volume is getting sizeable. I am there most days.” Other than that, he said it had been a reasonably quiet month crime-wise, but there was a shoplifting incident at the Co-op and a window put out along Chevington Green.

• Coun Fred Thurgood said that a lamppost which was damaged in the Precinct car park should be fixed soon. He told members that the county council is in discussion with the site’s landlord Thrower Stone and was assured that prices have been agreed and a date for work will be announced soon.

• Suggestions are wanted from residents about where to place a memorial bench. A number of locations have already been put forward, including at a spot between Hadston Precinct and the miners’ bungalows. Anyone with suggestions, call Coun Reilly on 01670 760755 or the clerk on 01670 761537.

• Residents are being encouraged to join Hadston’s dementia-friendly group.

• Coun Thelma Morse criticised Karbon Homes for not cutting hedges, saying some are eight-feet high.

• Talks are ongoing about tackling drainage issues at Chevington Cemetery.