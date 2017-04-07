Easter holidays fun at horticultural unit

Green fingered youngsters are invited to take part in eggs-tra special Easter events at the Horticultural Skills Unit, Hepscott Park, next week.

On Tuesday, there will be a children’s gardening workshop – participants will pot up seedlings to take home. This event costs £5.

On Thursday, April 13, there will be an Easter planter workshop. Children can choose a dog (£12), Easter bunny (£8) or hedgehog (£6) planter to fill with colourful blooms.

No booking is necessary for the workshops, which will take place between 10am and 4pm on each day.

In addition, a fun Easter egg trail is being held at the site from Monday until Saturday, April 22.