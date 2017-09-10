Edinburgh Fringe success for talented actress Lindsay

A talented Hadston actress is starring in a new comedy that has just won a prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe award and is heading to London.

Lindsay Manion plays one of the lead roles in Colla Voce Theatre company’s show Buried: A New Musical; a dark comedy about two serial killers who meet through an online dating service.

The 20-year-old has just returned from a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, where the production received rave reviews and pulled in sell-out audiences.

And to put the icing on the cake, it fended off competition from 18 other shows to win the National Student Drama Festival Edinburgh Award 2017.

As a result, Buried will now enjoy a run at the Pleasance Theatre, in London.

Lindsay said: “I feel so lucky that I was able to perform at the Fringe. It was a dream and it surpassed my expectations.

“It was so much fun. We were really lucky that we got a really good audience every day, which made performing really nice and easy.

“I knew we were shortlisted for the award, which did add a bit of extra pressure, but we all really enjoyed the show and we all wanted it to do well.

“I can’t wait to perform in London. It will be amazing and I am really happy to be doing this. The show deserves to be seen.”

Lindsay auditioned for a part in Buried while she was down in Sheffield – where she studies English literature at university.

And she admits that she fell in love with the show from the outset.

She said: “I had a good feeling about it. Before I auditioned, I heard snippets of the songs and I was really impressed with it and I feel so proud to be involved in the show.”

Having experienced the thrill of the Fringe, Lindsay is determined to turn acting from a hobby into a career and is considering going to drama school after she finishes her degree.