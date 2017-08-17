KEVI A Levels: 'A fantastic set of results'

The hard work of students and staff at Morpeth's High School has paid dividends as the school celebrates its 'best ever' results.
Mark Simpson (Head of School) said, “Once again, we are really pleased with our A Level results. Students and staff have worked incredibly hard over the past two years. Our
average points per entry is our highest ever and it is especially pleasing that 33 students achieved all A* and A grades.”
“This has been a challenging two years with many new, more demanding, A Level courses. Teachers have been preparing new resources and lesson plans, and students have been
preparing for new linear exams where all of the two years of content is examined at the end of Year 13. To maintain our excellent achievement, in these volatile times for A Level, is fantastic.”
Emma Familton (Head of Year 13) said, “Another fantastic year group completes Year 13, seeing students moving on to university, higher level apprenticeships, School Leavers'
Programmes, employment, and even study abroad is extremely satisfying.”
There were 712 entries in total, average points per entry 33.3 , A*A 26.4% and A*B 52.6%
