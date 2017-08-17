KEVI A Levels: 'A fantastic set of results'

The hard work of students and staff at Morpeth's High School has paid dividends as the school celebrates its 'best ever' results.

Mark Simpson (Head of School) said, “Once again, we are really pleased with our A Level results. Students and staff have worked incredibly hard over the past two years. Our

average points per entry is our highest ever and it is especially pleasing that 33 students achieved all A* and A grades.”

Friends Bethany, Hannah, Lauren, Daisy and Rachel are all delighted to get the results that mean they can head off to university. Pictures by Jane Coltman

“This has been a challenging two years with many new, more demanding, A Level courses. Teachers have been preparing new resources and lesson plans, and students have been

preparing for new linear exams where all of the two years of content is examined at the end of Year 13. To maintain our excellent achievement, in these volatile times for A Level, is fantastic.”

Emma Familton (Head of Year 13) said, “Another fantastic year group completes Year 13, seeing students moving on to university, higher level apprenticeships, School Leavers'

Programmes, employment, and even study abroad is extremely satisfying.”

There were 712 entries in total, average points per entry 33.3 , A*A 26.4% and A*B 52.6%



Jenny Kemp (right) congratulates her friend Eleanor Brown from Causey Park who gained 2 B's and a C and is heading to Northumbria University,

Good A Level results mean that Rebecca Mawson from Amble is heading to Chester to read physics, Greg Parker from Widdrington is off to Bath to study biology and performance, Alex Storey from Morpeth is going to study IT at Northumbria and Sam Cadwallader from Rothbury is probably heading to Leeds university.

Morpeth girls Harriet Sorrie and Rhona Davison are both heading to university after achieving the necessary A Levels. Harriet is going to study geography at Manchester Metropolitan and Rhona is heading to Cardiff to study optometry.

It was a good day for Daniel Almond from Morpeth, James Murray from Bedlington and Andrew Norris from Ashington who were all happy with their results. James is going on to study dentistry and Andrew has chosen to study journalism.

Dan McCaffrey from Hepple achieved an A and 2 B's and is heading to Salford University to study television and radio.

KEVI pupil Georgina Eaton from Morpeth gained 2 A* and 1 A grade and is going to study medicine at Sheffield.