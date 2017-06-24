ELECTION: Privileged to have stood

I would like to use the pages of your newspaper to express my thanks to those who voted for the Green Party in the recent General Election.

By ensuring there was a Green Party candidate on the ballot paper, it was our aim to enable those who stand up for social justice and environmental justice to vote for what they believe in.

The same will be the case in future elections.

It was a privilege for me to have stood.

I also thank the other candidates for their courtesy towards me during the election campaign, and I congratulate Anne-Marie Trevelyan on her election.

I am sure that she will work tirelessly in the interests of all of the residents of North Northumberland.

I urge her to publicly reject fear, misogyny, and sectarianism, to recognise the utmost urgency of climate change, and to strive towards an inclusive and caring society.

Thomas Stewart

Green Party Parliamentary Candidate

Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency