I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the many residents who voted in the General Election.

The reception my hardworking volunteers and I received on the doorsteps of our different communities across the Berwick constituency was heart-warming.

Meeting so many amazing people on the doorsteps of our community has been inspiring.

Our conversations confirm my belief that saving our local NHS services, like Rothbury ward, should remain a priority.

Julie Pörksen

Rothbury