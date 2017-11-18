Emma flying high – just like her bunting

An entrepreneur from Morpeth has seen her work adorn the big screen after her bunting has been used in the new Paddington Bear film.

Emma Bunting was launched by Emma Weston-Jones in 2004, and now creates custom-made decorations for parties, weddings and corporate events.

Her work is being showcased in cinemas around the world after it was used to decorate the set of the film Paddington 2.Ms Weston-Jones said she was thrilled to have her work appear in the film and is planning to take her daughter and friends to see the movie.

Her high-profile work with Warner Brothers came about after the studio found her business online and immediately fell in love with its amusing name. She said: “They found me on Google and chose me as they liked the name of the company. I chatted to them for about an hour and they said: ‘We like you, we think you get what we want to do’.”

Single mum Emma started the business when she moved to Morpeth. Originally supplying bunting for children’s birthday parties and weddings, the business now has an impressive clientele, including Mothercare, Cambridge University and Innocent Drinks. Her bunting is British made using quality fabrics and no plastic. Emma has strict ethical views which have helped her build relationships with clients and individuals keen to display their green credentials.

Her business success, as well as her work in the community and charity sector and efforts to run a 250-strong women’s networking group was recognised by the Heart of Morpeth Business Awards recently when she won the Emily Wilding Davison Award.

She said: “People think, at first glance, that bunting is a small cottage industry, but in actual fact our products go all over the world and are used by some huge global corporations. I’m so pleased that when anyone watches the Paddington Bear 2 movie no matter where they are, they will see our bunting flying as proudly as I am.”