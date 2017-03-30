End is near for sewer upgrade works

Northumbrian Water is in the final stages of its sewer upgrade works for areas of Morpeth.

They involve installing a new foul (household waste) sewer to provide a new drainage connection for on-going and proposed schemes to the north and west of the town centre.

The application of white lining between Howard Terrace and Morrisons roundabout is scheduled for today.

There will be three-way traffic lights, with no access from Dacre Street.

Tomorrow is set to be white lining between Howard Terrace and St George’s. The three-way lights will continue, with no access onto Dark Lane from Thorp Avenue and Howard Terrace.

In addition, the company hopes a solution can be found for the St George’s access works – a short section of pipework – to resume tomorrow and be completed over the weekend.