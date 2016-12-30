End of an era as well-known town centre shop will close

A Morpeth family business that has been trading for 120 years is closing its shop later this week.

Saturday is the final day of trading for Varley’s Fruit Shop, which incorporates the Lavenders Blue floral business, in Newmarket. Varley’s also sold vegetables and it specialised in quality produce and customer service.

Owners Michael and Christine Ogle said: “We wish all our customers all the best for the future and we thank them for their support over the years and their kind comments since hearing about the closure.”

Wedding flowers by Lavenders Blue will continue to be available – email dillidilli25@gmail.com for more details.