Energetic African choir to once again perform in town

An internationally-acclaimed music group is returning to Morpeth as part of the North East leg of its UK tour.

The Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir will perform at churches, markets and garden centres, among other venues, to raise funds and awareness.

Its members are ambassadors for more than 2,000 similar orphaned and destitute young people who attend the non-government Molly and Paul Childcare Foundation schools in south west Uganda.

Audiences are set to once again be enthralled by the traditional, vibrant African music and colourful costumes.

The performances include enthusiastic singing, energetic dancing and rhythmic drumming.

During their time in the North East, the youngsters will also be spending time with children in schools to share their culture and give workshops.

Residents can see the choir at Heighley Gate Garden Centre this Saturday at intervals from 11am to 2.30pm, and Morpeth Market Place at intervals between 2.15pm and 3.45pm on Saturday, September 30, weather permitting.

Its final concert in Northumberland on this trip will be at Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace, on Saturday, September 30, from 7pm.

This will be a ticketed event. Free tickets, donations will be asked for on the night, can be obtained from the church office – call 01670 511078 Monday to Friday.

As well as the entertainment, there will be an opportunity to enjoy refreshments and make a purchase from a range of attractive African crafts.

All proceeds will go to the charity Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd, which is organising the tour. It supports the work of the Molly and Paul Childcare Foundation in Uganda.

The foundation provides a free or subsidised education to more than 2,200 children in six schools in the Kampala and Masaka districts.

It also runs a Children’s Village in the village of Kamuzinda, which includes a farm school and a clinic that provides primary healthcare for the local community.

As well as the direct support for the young people, donations help to pay teachers’ salaries and for the upkeep of the buildings.

Visit www.pearlofafrica.org.uk for a complete list of the choir’s concerts.