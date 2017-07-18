Final dam in Morpeth flood scheme now complete

The final part of Morpeth’s £27million flood alleviation scheme is now complete.

Construction work on the Cotting Burn dam was the last part of the joint flood scheme between Environment Agency and Northumberland County Council.

The dam works alongside other flood protection measures to reduce flood risk to around 1,000 properties in Morpeth.

Residents are invited to come down to the Town Hall on Friday between 2pm and 4pm to talk to Environment Agency staff about how the dam protects Morpeth. There are also opportunities for people to visit the dam site.

Alan Cadas, North East operations manager for the Environment Agency, said: “This has been a great partnership involving local residents, who have played, and continue to play, a vital role in the success of the scheme.”

Northumberland County Council contributed £12million to the scheme, making it the first of this scale to be jointly carried out.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, is “delighted” that the project is now complete.

He said: “This was a great example of agencies working together on a hugely ambitious engineering project and the fact that it has already been used more than proves its worth.

“We do hope residents come along to the drop-in to find out more about how the scheme will protect them in the future.”

Places must be booked for the bus to Cotting Burn dam. Talk to Sarah Anderson on 020 847 46591 if interested.