Equipment change in play area after vandalism

Following some recent vandalism in the play area off Callerton Lane, Ponteland Town Council has agreed that the damaged seat and picnic bench should be replaced with recycled plastic alternatives in accordance with the local authority’s policy.

At the same council meeting, members approved a request from the No1 Gym in Ponteland to hold a boot camp in Ponteland Park at no charge.

This will be on a seasonal basis and an assurance has been given that benches in the park will not be used by participants.