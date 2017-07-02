Esmée flies high thanks to award

Cadet Sergeant Esmée Webley, from Morpeth, has won 35 hours of flying tuition worth £3,000, thanks to the Royal Air Forces Association.

The RAF charity runs an annual flying scholarship programme, which gives six awards to outstanding members of the Air Cadet Organisation.

The awards attract more than 250 applications every year from across the UK.

An Air Cadet with 2522 (Bedlington) Squadron Air Training Corps (ATC), Esmée was presented with her prize by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, at the association’s annual conference.

Esmée said: “It’s been lots of hard work. I applied last year and wasn’t successful, so I think the message is, don’t give up.

“The amount you can achieve in one year with the ATC can really push forward your application. Just keep trying.”