Estate agents move to new premises in town

Chartered surveyors and estate agents Bradley Hall is celebrating further company expansion with the relocation of its Morpeth office.

The company announced the changes in response to growing demand for its property services in the area.

The office, which has moved to larger premises at 4 Newgate Street, has seen significant success since its launch in early 2016.

The team has welcomed graduate valuer Oliver Hindle at the offices, joining property executive Jessica Wilce and director of estate agency Matt Hoy.

Experienced chartered surveyor and Bradley Hall director, Richard Rafique, also oversees commercial operations at the office.

Mr Hoy said: “The expansion in Morpeth is another fantastic achievement for Bradley Hall.

“The outstanding success of the office and subsequent expansion has cemented us as the leading chartered surveyors and estate agency in the area.

“Northumberland’s popularity as a fantastic area to live, thanks to its stunning coastlines and countryside, transport links and access to the region’s cities and other market towns, is constantly growing.

“We’re currently offering a range of impressive properties in the area and we are looking forward to taking on even more new instructions to provide buyers with the best range of properties to choose from.

“We want to help people find their dream home or ideal business space.”

Buyers are also offered access to mortgage advice through sister company, BH Mortgages.