Estate submits plans for major development

A proposal to establish a new community in an area near Ponteland has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The outline planning application by Lugano Property Group for Dissington Garden Village consists of 2,000 homes supported by education, leisure, medical, retail and employment facilities.

The housing element includes supported homes for the elderly and 600 would be classed as affordable.

A total of 130 hectares of public open space and landscaping would be provided, with sports pitches, parkland, allotments and walking and cycle routes. The new community would also have a primary school, medical centre, cafes, restaurants and shops and a modern transport service.

Ponteland groups and councillors are set to oppose the bid as they have previously expressed concerns about the impact of such a scheme.

The development, centred around Limestone Lane, would result in a relief road being built to bypass Ponteland centre and 8,000sq m of flexible employment floor space.

Richard Robson, chairman of Lugano Property Group, is hopeful the Dissington Garden Village proposal will gain Government support and planning approval and hopes work can start on site in 2018.

He said: “We want to create an exceptional new community with a high-quality design people will value.

“Our sole ownership of the estate, coupled with its highly desirable location, gives us the ability to do just that while providing infrastructure improvements, giving much more back to the local area than typical development projects.”

At the time of the consultation events, a statement was issued on behalf of Ponteland Green Belt Group, Ponteland Community Partnership, Ponteland Civic Society and the area’s county councillors to explain why they did not attend.

It included the following: ‘Any meaningful discussion on the design of the development proposed for this site would require us to tacitly approve of the deletion of green belt land for that purpose.

‘This is surely putting the cart before the horse.’