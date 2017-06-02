Extension to entry deadline for awards

The deadline for the 2017 LOVE Northumberland Awards has been extended to Monday, June 5.

This means community groups, schools and individuals can still enter their environmental projects and initiatives for this annual celebration of activities.

Historian and broadcaster John Grundy has been announced as this year’s presenter.

He has written and presented a variety of architectural and history programmes for both radio and television, and in the late 1990s co-wrote and edited the new edition of Niklaus Pevsner’s ‘Northumberland’.

John said: “These awards are a fantastic way of helping to celebrate the work and commitment of community members in Northumberland to improve their local areas for the benefit of all.

“I very much look forward to hearing about all the short-listed projects and announcing the winners on the awards night.”

Visit northumberland.gov.uk/LOVE or call 01670 622992 for more details and to submit entries.