Familiar faces visit sick kids in hospital

Children being cared for at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington enjoyed surprise visits from sporting stars just before Christmas.

Chancel Mbemba, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Cheick Tiote, and Freddie Woodman – who play for Newcastle United – handed out gifts and met children, their families and staff.

A day later, members of the Newcastle Eagles basketball squad did the same.

The visits were part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s programme of festive activities.