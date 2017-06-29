Farm centre’s party for everyone

Celebrations will be taking place at one of Northumberland’s top visitor attractions this weekend as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Once the North East’s largest egg producer, Whitehouse Farm Centre is now known as one of the leading animal parks and tourist attractions in the region.

A tractor-trailer ride at Whitehouse Farm Centre.

And on Saturday and Sunday the centre is throwing open its gates to host a ‘farmtastic’ birthday bash to celebrate.

Party-goers will be welcomed by Nelson the Pig, Whitehouse Farm’s new official mascot. He’ll be coming out to play and serving up the birthday cake and celebratory party bags for everyone.

There are lots of activities, competitions and new attractions taking place throughout the weekend, promising a great time for all.

On Saturday, everyone’s favourite Bat Super Hero will be swooping by, along with Hopscotch Entertainment, which will be providing music and party games, followed by Magician Magic Steve on Sunday.

Youngsters enjoy Whitehouse Farm's adventure playground. Picture by Samantha Rickleton

Visitors can also get hands-on feeding and grooming the animals, watch sheep getting sheared for the summer, enjoy a tractor-trailer ride or get to grips with the go-karts, adventure playground, bouncy castle, soft-play barn and the donut dash slide.

Karen Lovatt, Operations Director at Whitehouse Farm Centre, said: “We’ve accumulated a loyal following of friends and supporters in two decades so this weekend’s birthday party is all about saying thank you to everyone as we celebrate this important milestone.

“We’ve got an action-packed weekend planned so whether you first came with your parents, or on a school trip, brought your own children when they were small, or are yet to visit, Whitehouse Farm Centre is keen to welcome friends old and new to join in the festivities and help us to celebrate 20 years of fun on the farm.”

The first 20 party goers to arrive on both days will receive free entry, and the farm has also discounted tickets by 20 per cent, in keeping with the birthday theme.

The centre is also giving away 20 pairs of free tickets on Facebook and visitors will have the opportunity to win their own birthday party at the farm in a competition.

A family business, in 20 years Whitehouse Farm Centre has grown from a small farm attraction into a home for an impressive range of native and exotic animals.

Its furry, feathered, hairy and scaly residents include snakes, skinny pigs, meerkats, skunk, marmoset monkeys, deer, wallabies, llamas, Shetland ponies, owls and parrots, all living happily alongside the more typical farm animals you would expect to find in the Northumberland countryside — sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits and cattle.

Join in the birthday fun from 9.30am until 5pm each day. For more see www.whitehousefarmcentre.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.