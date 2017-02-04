Feature setting sail to play park

Ahoy there! An exciting new children’s attraction befitting the naval heritage of Morpeth is coming to Carlisle Park.

It will replace the sand pit, which the town council has decided to remove due to on-going maintenance problems.

The centrepiece ship will include lookout towers, scramble nets, a slide, playhouse, bridge, ramp climber, steering wheel and play panels.

The public have the opportunity to help name the feature – go to www.morpeth-tc.gov.uk and click on the Ahoy me Hearties! – Name that ship item in the news section and click on the link at the end of the article to select your preferred name from the choices available.

If you leave your contact details by the Friday, February 10 deadline, you will be entered into a free prize draw and invited to the launch in the spring.