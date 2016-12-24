Festive period bin collection dates

Bin collection dates in Northumberland have been revised over Christmas and New Year.

During the week beginning December 26, all of them across the county will be two days later than normal: Wednesday 28 instead of Monday 26, Thursday 29 instead of Tuesday 27, Friday 30 instead of Wednesday 28, Saturday 31 instead of Thursday 29.

During the week beginning January 2, 2017, all bin collections will be one day later than normal – they will be Tuesday to Friday, rather than Monday to Thursday.

The household waste site in Morpeth will be open every day except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, between 8am and 6pm.

Kirkley West Thorn is among the sites that normally open each Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

This Christmas, it will be open for an additional day on Tuesday, December 27, as it will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The following week’s opening dates are Friday 30, Saturday 31 and Monday, January 2.

