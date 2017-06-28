Final preparations for ceremony

The Duchess of Northumberland has been hearing about the final plans for the seventh annual LOVE Northumberland awards, which she is due to present to winning groups and individuals next Wednesday (July 5).

During a visit to The Alnwick Garden, the Duchess heard about some of the great entries that have been received for this annual celebration of initiatives that improve and enhance the environment of Northumberland.

She also chatted to local historian and broadcaster John Grundy, who will host the awards and announce the winners this year, and to Jeannie Kielty, right, representative of main sponsors The Banks Group – both of whom are pictured above along with Nicola Wardle, from Northumberland County Council.

Applications have now been judged and individuals and representatives of short-listed groups are being invited to the awards event, which is set to be held in the pavilion.