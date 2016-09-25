Find out about the Grainger market

The next meeting of Ponteland Civic Society will take place on Monday.

Freda Thompson, a city guide, will give her talk on Mr Grainger’s Market about how Richard Grainger enlisted the help of John Dobson to build the covered market, which was opened in 1835 and is still in use today. Starts at 7.30pm at St Marys Church hall.

Nominal fee of £2 for non-members.

