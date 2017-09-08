Fire safety message for property owners

Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are once again supporting the annual Chimney Fire Safety Week, which runs until Sunday.

It raises awareness of safe chimney fire use and highlights the importance of having chimneys swept regularly and only burning suitable fuel.

In the past 12 months, NFRS has responded to 60 chimney fires countywide – this involved the response of a total of 120 fire engines to safely deal with the fires.

NFRS Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: “We have a long-term aim of improving the well-being of residents in Northumberland and central to this is the prevention of fires and other emergencies.

“NFRS offers free home safety advice and, where necessary, the fitting of free smoke alarms.

“It is also recommended that anyone with an open fire, woodburner or gas central heating system install a working carbon monoxide detector to their property to create a safer living environment.

“For any further advice contact your local fire station.”