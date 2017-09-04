Fire service highlighting major issue

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has taken up the baton of promoting mental health awareness across the county.

The Our Blue Light torch relay is making its way across the UK’s emergency services and NFRS, as well as colleagues from Northumbria Police, received the baton from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday.

The awareness raising events during its time in Northumberland include a cycle ride, demonstrations of the service’s swift water rescue techniques and a walk from Craster to Bamburgh.

Station manager Andy Davison from NFRS said: “While the service already offers a range of support to promote both physical and mental well-being, it’s important we continue to realise mental health issues can affect everyone and this relay is a great way of getting out the message.”

This Saturday, the baton will be passed to colleagues from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and it will also make an appearance at the Great North Run the following day.

Coun John Riddle, chairman of the Northumberland Fire Authority, said: “While working in the fire service is one of the most rewarding jobs, by its very nature it can be stressful.

“Their health and welfare is an absolute priority and we are delighted to be involved in this torch relay and the awareness-raising events.”

Our Blue Light started in the north west of England, with the specific aim of raising mental health awareness across all emergency services – including fire, police, ambulance, search and rescue and the prison service.

More information about the work of the charity is available at www.ourbluelight.com