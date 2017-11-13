Firefighters project off to a good start

Northumberland is part of an EU co-financed project helping firefighters use their position as role models to promote social inclusion within their community.

The Firefighters Plus initiative incorporates agencies from across Europe, including five fire and rescue services and two non-governmental organisations with wide experience in the field of social inclusion.

They have joined forces to develop the first open and multilingual online training course aimed at helping firefighters to promote social inclusion within their local communities.

The project began last month with the seven partner organisations, including Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), meeting in Spain for their first transnational meeting.

Those attending were able to set strong foundations for the work of the partnership.

The next step will be to finalise the development of the online training content before the second project meeting in Northumberland, planned for April 2018.

During this meeting, the delegates will prepare for the next project activity – the testing of the online training course with firefighters from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain.

Paul Hedley, NFRS Chief Fire Officer, said: “We are delighted to be part of this project and working to develop the training tool for firefighters across Europe, utilising their position within their community to develop social inclusion.

“Hosting the second project meeting in Northumberland is a proud moment for us and we will be delighted to welcome the project partners to the region and work on the finalisation and testing of the training tool.”