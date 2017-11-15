Firm’s road tanker show of support for Royal British Legion

A special tanker is taking to the roads to show support for Army veterans.

Northumbrian Water has unveiled the vehicle, which will be out and about in the North East for the rest of November to show support for the Royal British Legion.

The tanker will proudly display the poppy after Northumbrian Water teamed up with the Royal British Legion to create the design.

Kate Wilson, fleet services manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We have many employees who are ex-service personnel, so the Royal British Legion and the services of remembrance are very important to us.

“With the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War coming in 2018, it seemed appropriate that we should show our support and help support the work of the Royal British Legion.

“Dedicating one of our tankers in this manner is an excellent opportunity to do this in a way that was visible across the North East.”