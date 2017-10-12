First Class pictures at school in Widdrington Station

The first days at school are a special time and we are featuring some of the new starters in Northumberland in our publications.

The following pictures are from Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station.

First Class Grange View Church Of England First School. Picture by Jane Coltman.

In the group photo, Lyndsey Conroy and Sian Baxter are with the new reception class at the school.

To order copies of the pictures, go to the bottom section of the website and click on the Buy a Photo link. After doing this, type Grange View in the search box.