First day of Kielder Marathon Weekend is a success

More than 1,000 competitors took part in the first day of the Kielder Marathon weekend.

Around 2,500 visitors, competitors and spectators descended on to Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Waterside site for the 10k and Run-Bike-Run events today and were treated to a fantastic day of entertainment and athleticism.

Run-Bike-Run winner Chris Smith. Picture by Raoul Dixon/NorthNews

The marathon weekend is in its eighth year and is run by Events of the North, a company led by Olympians Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, in conjunction with Northumbrian Water, Active Northumberland and Northumberland County Council.

In the Kielder 10k, more than 1,000 people took on The Bull, which is set around the stunning Bull Crag Peninsula of Kielder Water, and winning in a time of 33 minutes 56 seconds was Tyne Bridge Harrier Marc Fenwick.

In second place was Morpeth Harrier John Butters (34mins 30secs) and third was Jake Masterman (35mins 5 secs).

The winning 10k woman was Morpeth Harrier Gemma Floyd with 39min 47secs.

Second was Sunderland Harrier Nicola Woodward (43mins 41secs) and third was South Shields Harrier Rachel Breheny (43mins 53secs).

Meanwhile the Kielder Run-Bike-Run saw more than 240 individuals and 35 teams tackle the marathon distance split into three parts.

Individuals, or teams of three, competed in an 11km run, a 26km bike ride and a 5km run that takes in the whole distance around the reservoir.

The overall individual winner of the event was Chris Smith with a record time of one hour 58 minutes.

Second place was Steven Sims (two hours seven minutes) and third was Steven Brennan (two hours 12 minutes).

The fastest female in the Run-Bike-Run was Sam Crooks (two hours 27 minutes).

Second place was Bev Martin (two hours 29 minutes) and in third was Renell Brennan (two hours 33 minutes).

The winning Run-Bike-Run team was Once We Were Rugby Players, who finished the course in two hours five minutes.

Tomorrow, around 2,000 runners are set to follow the off-road course around northern Europe’s largest man-made lake, Kielder Water, in either the main marathon itself or the half-marathon.

Billed as Britain’s most beautiful, the full weekend of events attracts runners and outdoor adventure enthusiasts from around the world to the dramatic setting and unique course.

Allison Curbishley said: “What a way to start the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon weekend. The 10k and Run-Bike-Run events have gone beyond all of our expectations and it’s been fantastic to see so many happy faces and delighted athletes here at Kielder Waterside.

“The weather has been fantastic for the runners and spectators and everything behind the scenes has gone smoothly. It’s been an amazing day one and we are looking forward to another great day tomorrow.”