Fish stocks boost for River Pont

The Environment Agency has released hundreds of young grayling into the River Pont at Ponteland and Matfen.

The fish were reared at the organisation’s fish farm near Calverton, Nottinghamshire, using funding from rod licence sales.

Fisheries technical specialist Phil Rippon said: “We’re pleased we can provide these fish for restocking as part of our commitment to rod-licence-paying anglers and to help the process of natural recovery in impacted waters.

“While it’s a really important aspect of our work, it’s one of many things we do together with partners to develop fisheries. We also reduce the effects of pollution, improve habitats and remove barriers to migration.”

Anyone who wants to go fishing needs to buy a fishing licence. A full annual licence costs £30 (short term and some concessionary licences are also available) and can be purchased online at www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence