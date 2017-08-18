Flag-raising ceremony to honour seafarers

Have your say

Lynemouth Parish Council will fly a Red Ensign as part of national Merchant Navy Day.

The flag-raising ceremony, which is open to the public, will take place on Friday, September 1, at 11am outside Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare Institute in Bridge Road.

As Merchant Navy Day falls on a Sunday this year (September 3), the Red Ensign will be in place until Monday, September 4.

The ceremony is being held to raise awareness of the UK’s on-going dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers.

Parish council chairman Liz Dunn said: “We are supporting a nationwide call from the Seafarers UK charity and the Merchant Navy Association for the UK Merchant Navy’s official flag to be flown on public buildings and landmark flagpoles.

“It will be a very poignant ceremony and we hope to see many people in the area attend.”