Flood resilience focus for new officer team

The Environment Agency has put in place a new team of engagement officers to help communities be more resilient to flooding in the North East.

The appointments are working alongside partner organisations as part of £280,000 a year project. They have been funded by the Northumbria Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) for the next four years.

It includes helping businesses and residents to understand their risk of flooding and ensuring that those in flood risk areas are signed up to receive the free flood warnings.

Emma Craig, the new community engagement officer in Northumberland, and the other officers (covering the Tyne and Wear, Durham and Darlington, and Cleveland areas) will support towns and villages to develop community flood plans and recruit volunteer flood wardens.

In addition, working alongside schools will play a key role in helping future generations understand their risk.

Phil Taylor, from the Environment Agency’s flood resilience team in the North East, said: “We’ve seen over the last few years alone just how devastating flooding can be for many communities, so it’s positive news that the Northumbria RFCC has agreed to fund these dedicated officers to provide direct support to communities.

“In the locations where the Environment Agency’s free flood warning service is available, the officers will be working to increase sign up to the service.”

To contact Emma, call 0208 4749845 or email emma.craig@environment-agency.gov.uk