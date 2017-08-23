Florence going south west after gap year

A Morpeth resident was among the successful A-Level students at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle.

Florence Thomson achieved an A* in religious studies and As in biology and geography.

She will study philosophy at Bristol University from September 2018 following a gap year.

The 18-year-old said: “I wanted to find out my grades before checking the UCAS system online. This meant I was nervous beforehand and shaking a little when I opened the envelope.

“I didn’t think the religious studies exams had gone that well, so I was surprised to get the top grade in that subject.

“Philosophy has been a subject that has interested me for quite a while and I’m looking forward to studying it for a degree.

“Bristol is one of the best-rated universities for philosophy and I really like the city from what I saw when I was there for an open day.

“I also think that being so far away from home will help me to mature.”

Florence added that she may look to join a running club at university as she was a keen runner when she was younger.

She thanked the teachers at Dame Allan’s for their support, in particular the religious studies staff.

Dr John Hind, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the success of our students again this year.

“This cohort in particular has faced challenges with changes to the A-Level examination system and they have dealt with this brilliantly – they all deserve every success.”