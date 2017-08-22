Flying the flag for Northumberland stage of Tour of Britain

Hundreds of flags will soon be flying over the streets of Northumberland as the countdown continues to Britain’s biggest cycle race.

The Northumberland stage of the 2017 OVO Energy Tour of Britain kicks off on September 4 in Kielder Water and Forest Park and is to finish in Blyth.

To guide cyclists and spectators, over 100 flags will line sections of the 200km route, which passes through 28 communities.

County Council Highways staff are busy installing the flags on lamp-posts in the county, with all flags expected to be up any day.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development, said: “With just days to go the excitement is really building and it’s great to see the infrastructure starting to appear along the race route.

“In 2015 the Tour of Britain gave a real boost to the local economy - to the tune of £2m - and we’re confident this year’s stage which is entirely in the county, will be great news for businesses in Northumberland.

Full Northumberland route details can be found at www.nlandtob.com

Pictured is Coun Richard Wearmouth with the flags going up around Morpeth ahead of the Tour of Britain.