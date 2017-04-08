Focus on tackling nuisance behaviour

Police across Northumberland have taken action to deal with anti-social behaviour issues raised by residents.

Neighbourhood teams have been busy asking people what concerns they have where they live.

As well as working with partner organisations to try to reduce this behaviour, officers have placed posters in busy shopping areas and other locations to inform residents.

In Morpeth, there were complaints about a shop selling alcohol to under 18s. This led to police organising a test purchase operation and the shop had its licence to sell alcohol revoked by a licensing sub-committee.

Superintendent Mick Paterson of Northern Area Command said: “Our neighbourhood teams make sure they listen to the concerns of people and take a robust approach to dealing with the issues people report to us.”

Call your local neighbourhood policing team on 101 to report any crime or anti-social behaviour concerns.